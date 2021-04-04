IPL 2021: HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin offers board's facilities to ensure 'safe, secure venues'

Image Source : TWITTER/AZHARFLICKS HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin took to Twitter to offer the state cricket board's facilities to ensure a safe and secure IPL 2021.

HCA President Mohammad Azharuddin has offered the services of Hyderabad's cricket board to ensure a safe and secure 2021 Indian Premier League.

Azharuddin's message to the BCCI comes a day after it was reported that Indore and Hyderabad could be the standby venues for the 2021 edition of the tournament, following the astronomical rise of COVID-19 cases in Mumbai.

"In these difficult times there is all the more reasons for us to stand by each other. Hyderabad Cricket Association would like to offer its facilities to @BCCI to ensure that IPL2021 is conducted in safe and secure venues," Azharuddin wrote on his official Twitter account.

On Saturday, Delhi Capitals' Axar Patel, as well as 10 members of the groundstaff at the Wankhede Stadium tested positive for the coronavirus. In addition, six members of the event management team in Mumbai also tested COVID positive.

Delhi Capitals are based in Mumbai and will take part in the tournament's second match against Chennai Super Kings on April 10.

Late on Saturday, however, PTI reported that BCCI believes it is too late to switch the venue for the tournament.

""Yes, Hyderabad is one of the stand-by venues but for all practical purposes, we are still not thinking about shifting games from Mumbai. It will be difficult to create another bio-bubble at such short notice," a senior BCCI official told PTI on Saturday.