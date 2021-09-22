IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Dream11 Prediction, Today Match Playing11, Fantasy Tips, Live Streaming Update

Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC's Orange cap holder Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (308 runs) are a guaranteed face in the XI given their hot form in and outside the IPL

The Delhi Capitals will face a struggling Sunrisers Hyderabad on Wednesday in the second phase of the Indian Premier League 2021. To the advantage of the capital side, skipper Shreyas Iyer will return to the tournament after missing the first leg due to injury; not to mention the fact that they are now second in the table with 12 points from eight games.

Delhi Capitals (DC) Predicted 11

Prithvi Shaw, Shikhar Dhawan, Steven Smith, Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant, Marcus Stoinis, Axar Patel, R Ashwin, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Avesh Khan.

Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) Predicted 11

Hyderabad: David Warner, Wriddhiman Saha, Kane Williamson, Manish Pandey, Kedhar Jadhav, Vijay Shankar, Sherfane Rutherford, Rashid Khan, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Sandeep Sharma, T Natarajan.

Given the quality and form of DC players, it was hard to ignore many of their players and feature in numbers in indiatvnews.com's fantasy XI.

Batsman (Shikhar Dhawan, David Warner, Prithvi Shaw, Kane Williamson)

DC's Orange cap holder Shikhar Dhawan (380 runs) and Prithvi Shaw (308 runs) are a guaranteed face in the XI given their hot form in and outside the IPL, followed by David Warner, who will have to play a bigger hand to play in SRH's revival in absence of team's top-scorer Jonny Bairstow. The Englishman absence also opens up space for Kane Williamson, who is now certain to start the game with space for an extra batsman.

Bowlers (Rashid Khan, Avesh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Bhuvneshwar Kumar)

SRH's pressure of picking wicket will continue to lie on their strike bowler Rashid Khan (10 wickets in seven) while hoping Bhuvneshwar Kumar will play his A-game with no further injury concerns.

All-rounders (R Ashwin, Marcus Stoinis)

Pitches in the UAE are yet to provide the turn like they did in the last IPL but given R Ashwin's recent resurgence and years of experience makes him -- including with the bat -- makes him an ideal option while Marcus Stoinis, who endured a terrible first IPL phase, will hope to bounce back strong after astounding performance in BBL 10.

PITCH REPORT

The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium was pacer-friendly during the Chennai Super Kings vs Mumbai Indians game. It is expected to turn slower like it did earlier as the match progresses with a total of above 160 could be challenging enough to chase down.

WEATHER UPDATES

Dubai weather conditions are expected to be hot and humid on the day with no possibility of rain. The average temperature will hover around 42-degree Celsius.

LIVE STREAMING

You can see the IPL 2021 DC vs SRH Live Streaming Online on Hotstar and JIOTV, and TV Telecast on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 3, and Star Sports HD channels.