IPL 2021: Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders statistical preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Delhi Capitals vs Kolkata Knight Riders

Delhi Capitals (DC), whose form has tapered off a bit in recent times, will take on Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in an Indian Premier League (IPL) match here at the Narendra Modi Stadium on Thursday.

DC lost their previous match to Royal Challengers Bangalore by just one run on Tuesday night and they barely managed to beat SunRisers Hyderabad in the Super Over on Sunday night.

The Kolkata franchise, which has been inconsistent throughout the tournament, managed to return to winning ways beating Punjab Kings by five wickets. Prior to that, KKR had lost four matches in a row.

So far, KKR has won just two out of six matches. Unlike them, DC have won four out of six matches in the IPL so far.

Head-to-head tie: Kolkata lead by a narrow 14-12 margin in all their 26 T20 meetings. But Delhi have defeated KKR four times in their last five IPL meetings.

Most runs in DC vs KKR (among current squad)

Prithvi Shaw (241 runs) Andre Russell (231 runs), Dinesh Karthik (227 runs), Nitish Rana (218 runs) Rishabh Pant (213 runs)

Most wickets in DC vs KKR (among current squad)

Sunil Narine (20 wickets) Andre Russell (13 wickets) Amit Mishra (12 wickets) Kagiso Rabada (8 wickets) Varun Chakravarthy (6 wickets)

(with IANS inputs)