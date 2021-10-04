DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Pant or Dhoni?

Image Source : IPLT20.COM DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today

With the playoffs berth confirmed for both sides, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will vie for an assured finish in the top-two in the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both have won as many matches as the other in 12 games and stand at the top of the points table, separated only by NRR.

Delhi Capitals: Toss and match Results in IPL 2021 so far

Delhi Capitals (DC) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 7

Tosses lost: 5

Match Result after Tosses won: 6/7 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins

CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets

DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets

DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets

SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over

DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run

DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets

SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets

DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.

DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets

MI vs DC - DC won the oss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets

CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far

IPL 2021: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) full schedule, squad, venue and timings in IST

Total Matches Played - 12

Tosses won: 5

Tosses lost: 7

Match Result after Tosses won: 5/5 wins

Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/7 wins

MATCH RESULTS

CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets

PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs

SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets

MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets

CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs

CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets

SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets

RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets