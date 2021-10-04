DC vs CSK IPL 2021 Toss LIVE Updates Match Today, Playing XI: Who will win toss today, Pant or Dhoni?

With the playoffs berth confirmed for both sides, Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Delhi Capitals (DC) will vie for an assured finish in the top-two in the league stage of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021. Both have won as many matches as the other in 12 games and stand at the top of the points table, separated only by NRR.
Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 7
Tosses lost: 5
Match Result after Tosses won: 6/7 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 3/5 wins
CSK vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
RR vs DC: RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 3 wickets
DC vs PBKS: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 6 wickets
DC vs MI: MI won the toss, opted to bat - DC won by 6 wickets
SRH vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bat - DC won via Super Over
DC vs RCB: DC won toss, opted to bowl - RCB won by 1 run
DC vs KKR: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
PBKS vs DC: DC won the toss, opted to bowl - DC won by 7 wickets
SRH vs DC: SRH won toss, opted to bat - DC won by 8 wickets
DC vs RR: RR won toss, opt to bowl - DC won by 33 runs.
DC vs KKR: KKR won toss, opt to bowl - KKR won by 3 wickets
MI vs DC - DC won the oss, opted to bowl - DC won by 4 wickets
CHENNAI SUPER KINGS - Toss and Match Results in IPL 2021 so far
Total Matches Played - 12
Tosses won: 5
Tosses lost: 7
Match Result after Tosses won: 5/5 wins
Match Result after Tosses lost: 4/7 wins
MATCH RESULTS
CSK vs DC - DC won the toss, opt to bowl - DC lost by 7 wickets
PBKS vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs RR - RR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 45 runs
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opt to bowl - CSK won by 18 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 69 runs
SRH vs CSK - SRH won the toss, opt to bat - CSK won by 7 wickets
MI vs CSK - MI won the toss, opted to bowl - MI lost by 4 wickets
CSK vs MI - CSK won the toss, elected to bat - CSK won by 20 runs
CSK vs RCB - CSK won toss, elected to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
CSK vs KKR - KKR won the toss, opted to bat - CSK won by 2 wickets
SRH vs CSK - CSK won the toss, opted to bowl - CSK won by 6 wickets
RR vs CSK - RR won the toss, opted to bowl - RR won by 7 wickets