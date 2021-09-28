IPL 2021: David Warner unlikely to play remaining SRH games

Image Source : IPLT20.COM File photo of David Warner.

Out of the playoff run already, Sunrisers Hyderabad finally tasted a win for the first time in six games and debutant opener Jason Roy had key role to play in it as the Englishman (60 runs off 42 balls) set the tempo for SRH win while chasing 165. Roy came in the team in place of out-of-form David Warner, who was dropped from the squad to make place for Roy and coach Trevor Bayliss doubted that if the Aussie will further play any of the remaining four games of SRH.

"We have got to sit down in a day or two and pick a team and pick a squad of 18. That's just the way it is. Dave is obviously watching the game back in the hotel and giving the guys support. It is the same as everyone else. We are all in this together," Bayliss said at the post-match press conference.

When asked if Warner will be retained by the franchise before the next year's auction, Bayliss said the management is yet to discuss that but backed the Aussie star to be among runs again.

"Look that certainly has not been discussed. It is something that..this is the last year before a major auction. Those decisions will be made further down the line. He has been a great contributor to Hyderabad Sunrisers for a number of years now. He is very well respected with the number of runs he has scored. I am sure he has got a lot more runs in him yet in the IPL," he said.

Bayliss further said that with the team going out of the play-off stages they have decided to give more chances to young players in the team and that could mean more senior players will be rested.

"We can't make the final so have made a decision that we want the young players to experience not just the matches but time at the ground, around the set-up, and for this match, we made the decision. Warner was not the only experienced player we left back at the hotel," Bayliss said.

"We have a number of young players that haven't been to the ground. Even as reserves. We wanted to give them an opportunity to come along and experience that. That may continue for a few more games yet. We don't know."