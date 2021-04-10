IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: Rishabh Pant becomes 5th youngest captain in Indian Premier League history

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Rishabh Pant

Rishabh Pant on Saturday became the fifth-youngest player to feature in an Indian Premier League game as a captain, achieving the unique feat during the second match of IPL 2021 season at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai against Chennai Super Kings.

Pant was earlier last month named as Delhi's new skipper for the 14th season after Shreyas Iyer, who guided the team to their first-ever IPL final last season, was ruled out with a shoulder injury. Pant previously captained Delhi's state team in the Syed Mushtaq Ali tournament in 2017. [LIVE STREAMING]

At 23, Pant's feat stands behind Steve Smith, Virat Kohli (RCB), Suresh Raina (CSK) and Shreyas Iyer (DC).

"I will be a mix of youth and experience, have done a bit of captaincy in 2017, but my first IPL game," he said after winning the toss and opting to bowl in the game against CSK.

Talking about the game, Delhi's four overseas players include - Shimron Hetmyer, Marcus Stoinis, Chris Woakes and Tom Curran. For CSK, it will be - Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali, Sam Curran and Dwayne Bravo.

Delhi trail in the head-to-head tie against Chennai, losing on eight ocassions in 22 T20 meetings.