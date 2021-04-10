Image Source : INDIA TV CSK vs DC Live IPL 2021 Match: Watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Online on Hotstar

At what time does the IPL 2021 match between Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match begin?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match will start at 07.30 PM.

When is the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match?

Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match will take place on April 9. (Friday)

How do I watch live streaming of the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match live cricket streaming match on Disney+ Hotstar and JioTV in India.

Which TV channels will broadcast the Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match?

You can watch Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match on Star Sports network.

What are the squads for Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2021 2nd match?

Chennai Super Kings Squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad, Ambati Rayudu, Faf du Plessis, Suresh Raina, MS Dhoni(w/c), Moeen Ali, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran, Dwayne Bravo, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Robin Uthappa, Imran Tahir, Cheteshwar Pujara, Karn Sharma, Jason Behrendorff, Krishnappa Gowtham, Bhagath Varma, Harishankar Reddy, KM Asif, N Jagadeesan, Hari Nishanth, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Mitchell Santner, Lungi Ngidi

Delhi Capitals Squad: Shikhar Dhawan, Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane, Rishabh Pant(w/c), Marcus Stoinis, Shimron Hetmyer, Chris Woakes, Ravichandran Ashwin, Amit Mishra, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Steven Smith, Sam Billings, Lukman Meriwala, Tom Curran, Kagiso Rabada, Avesh Khan, Praveen Dubey, Anrich Nortje, Vishnu Vinod, Manimaran Siddharth, Lalit Yadav, Ripal Patel

