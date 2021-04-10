Image Source : INDIA TV Live Cricket Score IPL 2021 Match 2, CSK vs DC: Follow Live Updates from Wankhede Stadium

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of the second match of the 14th season, Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals on indiatvnews.com. Following a superb return to Indian cricket, across formats, the rise, and rise of Rishabh Pant continued as the 23-year-old will now lead the Delhi Capitals in IPL 2021. Shreyas Iyer, the captain who had guided Delhi to their first-ever IPL final last season, has been sidelined from the season with a shoulder injury. And Pant will begin his captaincy journey against the legend he has been compared with all his career, MS Dhoni as Delhi open their campaign against CSK in Mumbai. Can CSK bounce back from their rusty and forgettable 2020 season to beat the Capitals? Here, you can find ball-by-ball updates from Chennai Super Kings vs Delhi Capitals Live Online. LIVE STREAMING

IPL 2021, CSK vs DC: It will be a battle between the "young apprentice and his master" when Rishabh Pant's Delhi Capitals and Mahendra Singh Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings square off in an IPL match here on Saturday, with both sides aiming for a winning start to their campaign. The Delhi franchise ended runners-up last season in the UAE and would be aiming to go one better this time and a good start would be what they will be looking for. [FULL PREVIEW]