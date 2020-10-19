IPL 2020 | Yuvraj Singh predicts finalists; engages in hilarious banter with Yuzvendra Chahal

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Yuvraj Singh on Sunday predicted the two finalists of IPL 2020, and what followed was a hilarious conversation with RCB spinner Yuzvendra Chahal.

On Sunday, former Indian cricketer Yuvraj Singh predicted the finalists of the 2020 Indian Premier League. As Mumbai Indians took on the Kings XI Punjab in the night match on Sunday, Yuvraj named Kings XI Punjab as one of the teams making it to the final of the tournament.

It was a bold prediction from Yuvraj, as KXIP are currently sixth in the IPL table with six points from nine games. The side's chance for qualification could take a big hit if the side loses another game in the tournament.

Taking to Twitter, Yuvraj wrote, "Looks like tonight’s game changer is going to be @nicholas_47 ! Beautiful flow of the bat ! So amazing to watch ! Reminds me of someone I live within ! Game on ! My prediction I feel @kxip will go all way to playoffs and play the finals along with @mipaltan or @DelhiCapitals."

Yuzvendra Chahal, who plays for the Royal Challengers Bangalore, cheekily replied, "Bhaiya Hum india aajaye wapis ? (Should we come back to India brother?)."

Chahal's RCB is currently third in the IPL table and are in strong position for a playoff qualification in the tournament.

Yuvraj continued the banter, saying, "Abhi thodey aur chakey kha ke aur wickets let ke aana (Come back after getting hit for more sixes and taking wickets." Chahal, then, added another cheeky reply.

"Ok bhaiya 10th November Tak wickets or kha leta Hun sixes (Ok brother, I'll take wickets and get hit for sixes till November 10." The IPL final takes place on the same date.

The former Indian cricketer then hilariously wrote, "Bilkul ! Final zaroor dekh kar aana (Absolutely! Come back after watching the final.)

Yuzvendra Chahal is currently the fourth-highest wicket-taker in the 2020 edition of the tournament. He has taken 13 wickets in nine matches so far.

