IPL 2020: Virat Kohli recreates AB de Villiers' 'Superman' catch in training; see picture

Virat Kohli's RCB are aiming for a maiden title in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Royal Challengers Bangalore are aiming for their first Indian Premier League title in the 2020 edition of the tournament. The side is yet to lift the coveted IPL title, being one of the only three franchises to yet taste the tournament glory.

Virat Kohli will be aiming to break the streak, as RCB is bolstered by a rejuvenated coaching staff and arrivals of star players like Aaron Finch, Adam Zampa, Dale Steyn and Chris Morris among others, ahead of the new season.

The RCB are training in Dubai and the franchise's official account continues to post pictures and videos from their practice sessions.

On Saturday, the RCB shared a picture of Virat Kohli recreating AB de Villiers' 'Superman' catch in training session.

AB de Villiers took the catch against Sunrisers Hyderabad in the 2018 edition of the Indian Premier League. He took Alex Hales' catch off Yuzvendra Chahal's delivery.

RCB will begin their campaign against Sunrisers Hyderabad on September 21.

