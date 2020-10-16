IPL 2020 | Twitter hails Mumbai Indians' dominant display in 8-wicket win over KKR

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians cruised past Kolkata Knight Riders with an eight-wicket win to go top of the table in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians produced a top-class performance to go top of the table in IPL 2020, as the side registered an eight-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday.

After restricting the KKR to a meagre total of 148/5 in 20 overs, openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock feasted on the bowlers' poor performances. While de Kock remained unbeaten on 78, Rohit scored 35, ably supporting the South African wicketkeeper-batsman.

The MI made a brilliant start to the game, dismissing Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill early in the innings to put KKR on backfoot. Dinesh Karthik, who had stepped down from captaincy earlier today to focus on his batting, failed to step up either, as he could only score 4.

If not for the heroics from Pat Cummins (53*) and Eoin Morgan (39*), KKR could've faced an embarrassing batting collapse.

As Mumbai Indians registered yet another dominant win, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

Over the years, @mipaltan have made some excellent overseas purchases. The trade last year of Quinton de Kock is one of the better ones. — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 16, 2020

MUMBAI INDIANS THE EMPEROR OF IPL pic.twitter.com/grG7WPXmbL — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 16, 2020

Mumbai Indians has beaten Kolkata Knight Riders 21 times and lost just 6 matches in IPL. This is dominance. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 16, 2020

Any other franchise would have dropped De kock after the way he started this year's IPL. This is where MI do a pretty good job.

They back their players and give them the much needed confidence — Sabarish Ds (@SabarishDs) October 16, 2020

Another loss for KKR. Think they need a change in captaincy. #MIvKKR — Manya (@CSKian716) October 16, 2020

