IPL 2020 | Twitter hails Mumbai Indians' dominant display in 8-wicket win over KKR

Mumbai Indians cruised past Kolkata Knight Riders with an eight-wicket win to go top of the table in IPL 2020.

New Delhi Published on: October 16, 2020 23:10 IST
Mumbai Indians cruised past Kolkata Knight Riders with an eight-wicket win to go top of the table in
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Mumbai Indians cruised past Kolkata Knight Riders with an eight-wicket win to go top of the table in IPL 2020.

Mumbai Indians produced a top-class performance to go top of the table in IPL 2020, as the side registered an eight-wicket victory over the Kolkata Knight Riders on Friday. 

After restricting the KKR to a meagre total of 148/5 in 20 overs, openers Rohit Sharma and Quinton de Kock feasted on the bowlers' poor performances. While de Kock remained unbeaten on 78, Rohit scored 35, ably supporting the South African wicketkeeper-batsman.

The MI made a brilliant start to the game, dismissing Rahul Tripathi, Nitish Rana and Shubman Gill early in the innings to put KKR on backfoot. Dinesh Karthik, who had stepped down from captaincy earlier today to focus on his batting, failed to step up either, as he could only score 4. 

If not for the heroics from Pat Cummins (53*) and Eoin Morgan (39*), KKR could've faced an embarrassing batting collapse.

As Mumbai Indians registered yet another dominant win, let's take a look at some of the Twitter reactions:

