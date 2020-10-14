IPL 2020 | Sam Curran admits he was 'surprised' to bat as opener against SRH

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Curran played an impressive outing with the bat for CSK and also took the key wicket of SRH captain David Warner.

Sam Curran enjoyed an impressive outing in the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday, as he opened the batting (31 off 21 deliveries) and also took the key wicket of SRH captain David Warner. CSK eventually won the game by 20 runs.

Talking to Dwayne Bravo following the game, Curran admitted that he was "surprised" to bat in the top order for the side.

"Yeah, very good win. Obviously, we needed a couple of wins to get the tournament going. I was surprised to get at the top of the order but really enjoyed it, I got the team off to a good start and most importantly, a good win," Curran said.

Curran slammed three fours and two sixes en route his 31-run innings, as he replaced Shane Watson as the opener of the side. Watson came to bat at number three instead, and played a steady 42-run knock.

"It was good to bat at the top of the order, we have struggled initially to get some momentum but it came right against SunRisers Hyderabad. I am just trying to contribute with both bat and ball," Curran further added.

The win against Sunrisers was CSK's third of the tournament. The side has had a disappointing campaign so far, losing five of their eight matches.

Tuesday's win took Chennai Super Kings to sixth position with six points. However, they risk falling to seventh tonight if Rajasthan Royals beat Delhi Capitals.

Mumbai Indians remain at the top of the table with 10 points, while Delhi Capitals and Royal Challengers Bangalore -- with as many points, are second and third respectively. While KKR, with 8 points, are fourth, SRH, CSK and RR are tied at six points.

Kings XI Punjab reel at the bottom of the table with 2 points.

