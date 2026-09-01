Ben Stokes signs for Adelaide Strikers, becomes most expensive overseas signing in BBL history

New Delhi:

Ben Stokes is set to become one of the biggest overseas signings in Big Bash League history after agreeing to join Adelaide Strikers for the 2026-27 season. The former England captain has made himself available for the entire campaign. After penning a contract of around AU$500,000 (Rs 3.9 crore), according to 7News. That figure would put him above the previous top platinum draft band of AU$420,000.

Notably, several BBL teams were interested in Stokes before Adelaide secured his services. The deal will see him work under former Australia captain Tim Paine. Interestingly, the former keeper-batter was leading Australia when Stokes produced his famous Headingley performance in 2019.

“I'm really excited to be joining the Adelaide Strikers for BBL|16. I've always enjoyed playing in Australia, and when the opportunity came up to join the Strikers it was one I couldn't pass up,” Stokes said in a statement.

“Adelaide Oval is an incredible place to play cricket, the Big Bash is a fantastic competition and the Strikers have an exciting group, so I'm looking forward to meeting the players, getting stuck in and contributing to a successful season. I can't wait to get started, create some special memories with the group and give Strikers fans plenty to cheer about,” he added.

Thrilled to have a player of his ability: Paine

Paine is also excited to work with Stokes for the upcoming season. Calling him one of the greatest all-rounders of all time, Paine noted that he is thrilled with the development.

“Ben is one of the greatest all-rounders the game has seen, a proven match-winner and a competitor who thrives under pressure. We're thrilled to have a player of his ability join our squad and can't wait to see him put on a show in BBL|16,” Paine said.

Meanwhile, Stokes will begin his Strikers stint against David Warner’s Sydney Thunder in Canberra on December 16. His first appearance at Adelaide Oval will come on December 23 against the same opposition.

Earlier in his career, Stokes played four matches for Melbourne Renegades during the 2014-15 season. On the other hand, he has not played a T20 match since the 2024 Hundred, where he suffered a hamstring injury. He was subsequently ruled out of the 2025 SA20 after another hamstring problem. His previous IPL appearance came for Chennai Super Kings in 2023, when a knee issue restricted him to two matches.

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