Why is Hardik Pandya not picked for India's three-match T20I series vs Afghanistan?

New Delhi:

Hardik Pandya’s planned return to India’s T20I side has suffered another setback after the all-rounder developed a leg niggle during his rehabilitation at the BCCI Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru. Pandya had been progressing well and was operating at full intensity before the latest discomfort forced him to temporarily stop bowling. For the same reason, the star all-rounder has been ruled out of the three-match T20I series against Afghanistan, which begins on September 13 in New Delhi.

“Hardik Pandya was operating at full intensity without any discomfort, but he has been advised to pause bowling due to discomfort in the leg. He will resume soon, but the Afghanistan series is too close to reach the required fitness levels. Batting and movement-wise, there wasn't any significant issue, but the CoE needs to be completely convinced before giving an all-clear,” a source told The Times of India before the squad selection.

Pandya has not played competitive cricket since appearing for Mumbai Indians in the IPL on May 24. His most recent outing for India came on March 8 in the T20 World Cup final. Since then, the 32-year-old has missed India's home white-ball fixtures against Afghanistan as well as the subsequent tours of Ireland and England. His latest setback means his wait for an international comeback could extend further.

For Pandya, the immediate concern is bowling readiness. While there has been no significant problem with his batting or movement, the CoE will need to clear him fully before he can return to the national set-up.

Nitish Kumar Reddy finds a spot

With Hardik out, Nitish Kumar Reddy has retained his spot for the series. If the conditions favour a pace-bowling all-rounder, he is expected to be slotted in at number eight. Or else, the team management may prefer Washington Sundar, who has been picked, but his availibility remains subject to fitness.

India squad vs Afghanistan - Shreyas Iyer (c), Abhishek Sharma, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Sanju Samson (wk), Ishan Kishan (wk), Tilak Varma (vc), Shivam Dube, Nitish Kumar Reddy*, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar*, Varun Chakaravarthy, Ravi Bishnoi, Jasprit Bumrah*, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana*

Players with * will be picked based on their fitness

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India announce squad for Afghanistan series; Sanju Samson finds spot while Hardik Pandya misses out