IPL 2020 | Sachin Tendulkar reveals reason behind David Warner's struggles against Jofra Archer

Sunrisers Hyderabad captain David Warner has struggled significantly against Rajasthan Royals' Jofra Archer in IPL 2020. Warner scored only 7 runs off Archer this season, while the English bowler dismissed him on both occasions.

While he bowled him out in their first clash, Archer set Warner up brilliantly in the second match as he found a thick-edge off the Aussie batsman's bat for Ben Stokes to catch at second slip.

India's batting great Sachin Tendulkar, in a video, talked about Warner's continual struggles against Archer and talked about the reason behind the fast bowler emerging successful against the left-hander. Tendulkar said that Archer generates movement off the pitch and his pace makes it diffcult for Warner to adjust.

"Archer takes the ball away from Warner with bounce, and does not give him much room. Warner likes room to cut, ball is not short enough to pull, and it is fast enough for Warner to not have much time. So, when a bowler starts getting you out, it starts to play with your mind," Tendulkar said in a video on his official Twitter profile.

"He's bowling off middle-stump and taking the ball away from him off the pitch. When Warner sees the ball, it's in line, and then the ball leaves him. When it's in the line, he cannot cut, and because the ball is leaving him, he cannot pull it either. So he has to play in the same position and if the ball swings a little more, his hands go away from his body.

"And when the hands go away from body, the bowler is always winning that battle. Warner has to stay at his position and adjust with whatever movement is off the pitch with his hands."

Tendulkar also talked about Aaron Finch's strategy to step out in such cases, but insists that the Aussie captain does it to defend.

"Not to forget, Archer is bowling at 148-150 kph. This doesn't allow Warner or any other batter to step outside the crease or start moving upfront. We see Finch do that, because he is not sure of his off-stump.

"That's a defensive way of playing the shot. He is looking to protect his wicket," Tendulkar said.

