IPL 2020 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Sunrisers Hyderabad - Statistical Preview

Virat Kohli-led Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB), in their heist to lift maiden IPL trophy, are set to lock horns with SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH) at Sharjah, a venue anticipated to produce a run-fest for fans. Considering the batting arsenal of both the franchises, either team can post a colossal total on the scoreboard.

While both teams are equipped with several match-winners, their tale this season has been a bit different. RCB are currently second in the IPL points table with 14 points from 12 matches and a victory against SRH will ensure them a playoffs spot. The Orange Army, on the other hand, are aiming to clinch a top-four finish by winning their remaining games. They're currently sitting at the seventh spot with just five wins in 12 games.

Injuries to multiple players like Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mitchell Marsh and Vijay Shankar might've derailed SRH's campaign. However, they still have some prolific players under their belt. The top-order force comprising skipper Warner, Wriddhiman Saha and Manish Pandey will be hoping to cruise their side past the 200-run mark.

Similarly, RCB will also be relying on their in-form top-order, consisting of match-winners like skipper Kohli and Devdutt Padikkal. All eyes will also be on AB de Villiers to smoke some sixes at Sharjah's short boundaries.

Head to Head: Both the giants have met on 16 occasions so far and SRH hold an 8-7 lead over RCB. In the previous encounter between both these sides, RCB had registered victory by a narrow margin of 10 runs. In the head-to-head record in the UAE, RCB lead SRH 1-0.

Crucial stats:

- With 14 scalps, Bhuvneshwar Kumar has been SRH's most successful bowler against RCB. However, in his absence, SRH will be relying on T Natarajan and Sandeep Sharma to step up.

- Virat Kohli's go-to bowler, Yuzvendra Chahal, had scalped three wickets in the last encounter between RCB and SRH. He has dismissed 13 SRH batsmen in his IPL career.

- RCB skipper Kohli has been in sublime form with the bat and has scored 424 runs in 12 matches at an average of 53.

- SRH captain David Warner has also been phenomenal. He is ahead of Kohli, with 436 runs in 12 matches at an average of 39.64. Both the skippers will eye the 500-run mark in this fixture.

- Devdutt Padikkal, with 417 runs so far in 12 games, has been one of the most impressive youngsters of the tournament.

- Though Rashid Khan went wicketless in the previous SRH-RCB encounter, he is expected to deliver this time. He has been in brilliant form lately, with 17 wickets to his name in 12 matches.

- Wriddhiman Saha has dazzled in both his IPL 2020 matches. He has 117 runs in two games at an impressive strike-rate of 153.94.

