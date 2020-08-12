IPL 2020: Ravindra Jadeja to not take part in CSK's pre-season training camp

Image Source : TWITTER/CHENNAIIPL CSK all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of the franchise's pre-season training camp, which will run for six days between August 15-20.

Chennai Super Kings all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja will not be a part of the franchise's training camp, which is scheduled between August 15-20 in its home city of Chennai. The training camp will be organised for the Indian players of the franchise before they depart to the United Arab Emirates for the 13th edition of the Indian Premier League.

According to a report from ESPNCricinfo, Jadeja is the only big name who will not be featuring in CSK's camp. The franchise's captain MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, Harbhajan Singh and Ambati Rayudu are among the leading names who will be taking part in the camp.

"He has personal commitments," Kasi Viswanathan, the CEO of Chennai Super Kings said, as per ESPNCricinfo. However, Jadeja will reach in time to board the flight to Dubai on August 21.

The franchise's CEO has further said that Chennai Super Kings have received the permission from the Tamil Nadu government to conduct the camp.

While head coach Stephen Fleming and assistant coach Michael Hussey will join the side in UAE, bowling coach L Balaji will be the only member from the coaching staff to take part in the training camp in India.

Most Indian players participating in the IPL have returned to training in individual capacity. Among the players of CSK, Suresh Raina has posted various videos of him practicing alongside fellow franchise player Piyush Chawla and other Indian cricketers.

MS Dhoni had also returned to training earlier this month, according to a member of the JSCA.

