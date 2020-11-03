IPL 2020 playoffs schedule: MI face DC in Qualifier 1, RCB vs SRH in Eliminator

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Mumbai Indians will take on Delhi Capitals in Qualifier 1

IPL 2020 was said to go down to the wire and it was the final league game that decided the playoffs schedule. Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated the defending champions Mumbai Indians by 10 wickets in Sharjah on Tuesday to acquire the third spot in the top four and the final playoffs berth. Mumbai were the first team to have qualified. Royal Challengers Bangalore and Delhi Capitals joined Mumbai on Monday. The playoffs will begin from November 5 onwards with Qualifier 1, followed by Eliminator on the next day.

Here's how IPL 2020 playoffs schedule looks like...

QUALIFIER 1:

Defending champions Mumbai Indians will take on second-placed Delhi Capitals in the first Qualifier of IPL 2020 at the Dubai International Stadium on November 5. Mumbai finished the group stage top of the table with nine wins from 14 games, while the Capitals managed eight wins from as many games. Mumbai were the first team to qualify for the playoffs. Delhi qualified on Monday after beating Royal Challengers Bangalore in the final league game. Mumbai have beaten Delhi in both their league matches, by five and nine wickets respectively in Abu Dhabi and Dubai.

A look at the Road To The Final for #Dream11IPL 2020 pic.twitter.com/Zrz7Su7qa4 — IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) November 3, 2020

ELIMINATOR:

Royal Challengers Bangalore will face Sunrisers Hyderabad in the Eliminator on November 6 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi. RCB finished fourth in the points table with seven wins in 14 games. They qualified on Monday by virtue of their superior NRR despite loss to Delhi in their final league game. SRH finished third with as many wins as RCB, only separated by a superior NRR.

QUALIFIER 2:

The losing team of Qualifier 1 will take on the winner of Eliminator on November 8 at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi.

The final will be played on November 10 in Dubai.

