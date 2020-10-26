IPL 2020 | Navdeep Saini suffers split webbing, in doubt for RCB's next game

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Navdeep Saini

Royal Challengers Bangalore suffered a blow on Monday when pacer Navdeep Saini split the webbing in his right hand during the IPL 2020 game against Chennai Super Kings last week. The injury leaves him doubtful for the RCB next game in the league where they play defending champions Mumbai Indians on October 28.

Saini had incurred the injury while trying to stop the ball off his own bowling in the last ball of the 18th over. He had left the field immediately.

Franchise's head physiotherapist Evan Speechly told RCB TV that the pacer received stitches immediately after being monitored.

"Saini has split his webbing in the last ball there. He obviously got hit on the thumb on the right hand. He has just split the webbing over there. Fortunately, we had a good hand surgeon, he stitched up nicely. So we could just monitor over the night and check it after getting ready for the next game," said Speechly.

Captain Virat Kohli had suffered a similar injury back in 2016 when he had received eight stitches on his right hand, but had continued playing. He had in fact scored an unbeaten 75 against Kolkata Knight Riders and followed it up with a 113-run knock off 50 balls against Kings XI Punjab.

"Virat, four-five years ago, he had it in Kolkata, we managed to stop the bleeding and he smashed a 100 after we got a plastic surgeon who had stitched it," said Speechly.

"Unfortunately you cannot compare the two injuries. Some people can manage it and some can't. It's also because Saini's injury is on his bowling hand so it puts a lot of pressure on him so I cannot be sure when he will be good to go. I am hoping that he will be good to play in the next game and the rest of the tournament."

Saini has been a crucial player for RCB, having picked five wickets in 11 games at an economy rate of 7.95. His absence implies RCB might bring pack Umesh Yadav.

