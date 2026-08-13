Taskin Ahmed's funny dance goes viral after dismissing Cameron Green: WATCH

Darwin:

Bangladesh made an early statement in their first Test in Australia since 2003. The Najmul Shanto-led side left the hosts reeling at 74/4 before the opening session ended in Darwin. Bangladesh’s pace attack took advantage of a green-tinged surface, with Hasan Mahmud, Taskin Ahmed and Ebadot Hossain all making important breakthroughs.

Notably, the day started with Australia captain Pat Cummins opting to bat first. The hosts had a decent start to the match as openers Jake Weatherald and Travis Head stitched a 45-run stand before the match began to turn. Mahmud managed to give Bangladesh the first breakthrough, dismissing Weatherald in front of a partisan Darwin crowd. He was struggling for fluency and eventually fell for 23 from 37 balls after attempting an unnecessary shot at a wide delivery.

Mahmud struck again in his following over when Travis Head departed for 22 runs. Ebadot then added to the hosts’ problems by having Marnus Labuschagne caught by captain Shanto. The Bangladesh bowler also came close to removing Steve Smith, although a chance at third slip was put down. Smith survived to the interval unbeaten on seven.

Taskin later produced the moment that attracted attention beyond the scorecard. Cameron Green, who had appeared comfortable during his short stay at the crease, attempted to work a length delivery toward the leg side during the 22nd over. His shot went high off the bat and was taken by Mushfiqur Rahim at mid-wicket.

Green’s innings ended at 13 from 13 deliveries, but Taskin’s reaction quickly became a talking point. As teammates moved toward Rahim, the fast bowler broke into a brief dance, sticking out his tongue. Footage of the celebration spread rapidly across social media.

Carey goes after Lunch

After lunch, Smith and Alex Carey managed to bail Australia out of trouble. They built a 55-run partnership before Ebadot returned and sent the keeper-batter packing for 19 runs. Carey played it on to his stumps as Australia were reduced to 129/5 in the middle. Ebadot celebrated the wicket with a salute, looking at the dressing room. Meanwhile, Beau Webster joined Smith in the middle as his partnership with Smith could prove to be decisive.

On the other hand, Cummins returned to Test cricket after playing only his second match in 13 months and led an Australian attack featuring Josh Hazlewood and Mitchell Starc. Nathan Lyon, Green and Webster completed the bowling options.

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