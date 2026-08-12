AUS vs BAN 1st Test live streaming details; when and where to watch match in India?

New Delhi:

Australia and Bangladesh are set to face each other for the first time in the history of the World Test Championship as the Asian side tours Down Under for a two-match rubber. The last time the two locked horns in the longest format was in 2017, a two-match series in Bangladesh which was tied 1-1. This marks their first meeting in WTC history, the Test Championship, which began in 2019.

Bangladesh are touring Australia after 23 years, since they made a trip to the nation in 2003. The first Test is being played at the Marrara Cricket Ground, Darwin. The venue will be hosting only its third-ever Test match and its first since 2004. The series carries significance for both Australia and Bangladesh as they look to push their cases for a spot in the World Test Championship final. Aussies are sitting on top of the chart with a PCT of 87.50, while the Asian side is fourth with 72.22 PCT.

Full-strength Aussies against injury-hit Bangladesh side

Knowing the significance of the series, Australia have fielded their full-strength squad and have also gone with their famous troika of Mitchell Starc, Pat Cummins and Josh Hazlewood as they have already named their Playing XI on the eve of the contest. This ends a long wait for the three to play a Test together.

Meanwhile, Bangladesh have had injury troubles in the build-up to the series. Tearaway fast bowler Nahid Rana, left-arm seamer Shoriful Islam and Tanzim Hasan Sakib are all nursing injuries. Meanwhile, they have positive news with Litton Das available to play as the opener.

Ahead of the series, here are the live streaming details:

When is the Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test match?

The Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test match is scheduled to start at 6:00 AM IST on August 13.

Where to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test match in India?

Fans can tune in to the Star Sports Network to watch the Australia vs Bangladesh 1st Test match live on TV in India, while users can stream the AUS vs BAN 1st Test online on the JioHotstar app and website.

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