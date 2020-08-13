IPL 2020: NADA set to join hands with UAE for dope testing throughout tournament

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), along with UAE, are set to conduct the dope-testing process jointly during the IPL.

The National Anti-Doping Agency (NADA), along with United Arab Emirates' National Anti-Doping Committee (NADO), will jointly conduct the dope sample collection process of cricketers participating in IPL 2020. The 13th edition of the tournament will be played between September 19-November 10 in three cities across UAE - Abu Dhabi, Dubai and Sharjah.

According to a report from the Times of India, NADA and NADO have "reached an understanding" to conduct the dope tests.

UAE NADO's 'Standard Operating Procedures' (SOPs) will be followed during the collection of urine samples, the report further states. It has also been revealed that focus will be on carrying out 'no contact' testing, following the strict protocols in place by the local health authorities.

The testing may be done at a specific venue, which may be inside the stadium or the place the cricketers are based. The dope control officer may put the sample container kit at the place, and the cricketer would then provide his sample after ensuring the officer that he is alone.

It remains unclear whether the dope control officers from NADA would be staying in BCCI's bio-secure bubble, however. It is also reported that UAE NADO may arrange for their stay at one of its own facilities.

A senior BCCI official had earlier told PTI that the NADA will have to bear the cost of sample collection and transportation.

