Ottneil Baartman ruled out of Australia ODIs due to hamstring injury, CSA announces replacement

In a major blow to South Africa, Ottneil Baartman, the side’s star bowling all-rounder, has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Australia due to a hamstring injury. It is worth noting that Baartman sustained the injury in the first-class season opener, playing for the Dolphins.

He bowled five overs for the side and did not bat in the second innings due to his injury. The CSA (Cricket South Africa) has said Baartman will undergo further assessment, and his rehab time will be decided in the coming days.

It is interesting to note that in place of Baartman, CSA has named Duan Jansen as his replacement for the upcoming ODI series against Australia. It could be interesting to see how Jansen fares in the upcoming series.

South Africa to kick off series on September 24

It is worth noting that the ODI series between South Africa and Australia will begin on September 24. The two sides will meet in Durban for the clash, and both teams will look to put in their best performance.

Notably, both South Africa and Australia will take on each other across three ODIs in Durban, Johannesburg, and Potchefstroom. Furthermore, after the conclusion of the ODI series, South Africa and Australia will lock horns across three Test matches as well.

The first Test will be held in Durban from October 9. However, speaking of the ODI series, while the exclusion of Baartman from the squad will be a big blow to the Proteas, the side will hope that the inclusion of Jansen will prove to be a good move. The likes of Temba Bavuma, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, and many more stars will feature for the Proteas in the ODI series, and it could be interesting to see how the side fares.

SA's updated ODI squad for Australia series

ODI squad: Temba Bavuma (captain), Matthew Breetzke, Aiden Markram, Quinton de Kock, Tony de Zorzi, David Miller, Ryan Rickelton, Tristan Stubbs, Duan Jansen, Gerald Coetzee, Bjorn Fortuin, Kwena Maphaka, Lungi Ngidi, Corbin Bosch, Marco Jansen, and Keshav Maharaj.

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