India vs Sri Lanka, Women's Asia Cup 2026 final Pitch Report, how will surface in Dubai play?

India is all set to take on Sri Lanka in the Women’s Asia Cup 2026 final. The two sides will meet at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on September 13th, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance in hopes of getting their hands on the marquee title.

It is interesting to note that the Indian team has been in impeccable form in the tournament, having registered victories against the likes of Thailand, Hong Kong, and Pakistan in the group stages of the tournament. Qualifying for the knockout stages, the side went on to register a brilliant win over Bangladesh to make their way into the final.

On the other hand, Sri Lanka women reached the summit clash after defeating Pakistan in the semis. It could be interesting to see how the side fares against the Women in Blue in the final, who are looking in impeccable form.

Furthermore, with the clash slated to be held in Dubai, many fans would be wondering how the pitch would behave in the summit clash and how both India and Sri Lanka fare on the surface that Dubai provides for the two sides in the final.

Dubai International Cricket Stadium pitch report

The surface at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium is one that offers something for both the batters and the bowlers. A balanced surface, the batters will look to stay patient in the early stages of the clash and accelerate towards the latter stages of the day. On the other hand, the pacers could be dangerous in the early stages of the game, with spinners coming into the clash later on.

Squads

India squad: Harmanpreet Kaur (c), Smriti Mandhana (vc), Shafali Verma, Bharti Fulmali, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), G Kamalini (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Prema Rawat, Radha Yadav, Sree Charani, Renuka Thakur, Nandni Sharma, Kranti Gaud, and Pratika Rawal.

Sri Lanka squad: Chamari Athapaththu (c), Mithali Ayodhya, Kavisha Dilhari, Imesha Dulani, Vishmi Gunaratne, Kawya Kavindi, Sanjana Kavindi, Sugandika Kumari, Nimasha Meepage, Kaushini Nuthyangana, Hasini Perera, Chamudi Praboda, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshika Silva, Chethana Vimukthi

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