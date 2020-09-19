IPL 2020: Ahead of MS Dhoni's return to cricket, #WelcomeBackDhoni trends on Twitter

MS Dhoni will make a return to cricket after more than a year since last making an appearance on the field when he leads the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL later tonight. Dhoni was last seen in action in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup in July.
Dhoni's appearances in the IPL in the upcoming season will add more value as the celebrated former Indian captain already announced his international retirement in August.
The wicketkeeper-batsman has been leading CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL, and represented the Rising Pune Supergiants in two seasons (2016 and 2017) when the Chennai franchise was suspended.
He has led the side to three IPL titles, and is currently the second-most successful captain in number of IPL trophies -- only behind Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, who has won the tournament on four occasions.
As he renews his rivalry against Rohit's MI in the opening game of the IPL, the fans on Twitter trended #WelcomeBackDhoni to mark the return of the player.
