IPL 2020: Ahead of MS Dhoni's return to cricket, #WelcomeBackDhoni trends on Twitter

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MS Dhoni will make a return to cricket action after over a year, when CSK takes on MI in the opening game of IPL 2020.

MS Dhoni will make a return to cricket after more than a year since last making an appearance on the field when he leads the Chennai Super Kings in the IPL later tonight. Dhoni was last seen in action in the semifinal of the 2019 World Cup in July.

Dhoni's appearances in the IPL in the upcoming season will add more value as the celebrated former Indian captain already announced his international retirement in August.

The wicketkeeper-batsman has been leading CSK since the inaugural edition of the IPL, and represented the Rising Pune Supergiants in two seasons (2016 and 2017) when the Chennai franchise was suspended.

He has led the side to three IPL titles, and is currently the second-most successful captain in number of IPL trophies -- only behind Mumbai Indians' Rohit Sharma, who has won the tournament on four occasions.

As he renews his rivalry against Rohit's MI in the opening game of the IPL, the fans on Twitter trended #WelcomeBackDhoni to mark the return of the player.

Here are some of the tweets:

After 430+ looooongg days, We will be going to see Thala Dhoni back to where he belongs!!#WelcomeBackDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/F244qjWOgG — Jithesh vuppalapati (@Jithesh_22) September 19, 2020

It's not about CSK it's about dhoni.

Love for cricket is only about dhoni.

❤️💝😘#WelcomeBackDhoni @msdhoni pic.twitter.com/u1iHJFmL4m — Ankush Thakur (@swagstarAT) September 19, 2020

