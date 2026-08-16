'No excuses': Pat Cummins opens up after Bangladesh topple Australia in first Test with sensational show

Darwin:

Bangladesh and Australia took on each other in the first Test of the ongoing two-game series. The two sides met each other in Darwin for the first Test, and, much to everyone’s surprise, Bangladesh managed to register a dominant win, defeating Australia by nine wickets.

It is worth noting that the win was Bangladesh’s first Test win against Australia in Australia, and scripting history, the side took the advantage in the series, and they will hope to put in another good showing as they take on the Aussies in the second Test.

Speaking on the same, Australia skipper Pat Cummins came forward and talked about where it went wrong for his side; he opined that day 1 that it went wrong. Despite their preparations for the game, Bangladesh proved to be too much to handle for them.

“Probably that day one. You know, I thought our preparation was pretty much spot on. I thought it was excellent. So, no excuses. They played really well. I thought the day-one wicket was doing a little bit early, but obviously got to try and find a way to bat a little bit longer than we did, and then just couldn't penetrate with the ball. But I thought they played really well,” Cummins said in the post-match presentation ceremony.

Cummins heaped praise on Bangladesh’s performance

Furthermore, Cummins opened up on the performance that Bangladesh put in against them, heaping massive praise on the side. He opined that Bangladesh outplayed them in every department, and there was nothing they could do throughout the clash.

“Yeah, they did. I think they outplayed us in all facets, really. I thought they were really patient and quite disciplined. And, yeah, once we were behind, it was really hard to get back. (On Hazlewood picking up 300 wickets andon Green's century) Josh, he hasn't had a great run for injuries the last couple of years, but he's one of the hardest workers and just showed his class,” Cummins said.

For the second test of the series, Australia will be locking horns with Bangladesh at the Great Barrier Reef Arena, Mackay, from August 22, and both sides will hope to put in their best performance.

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