IPL 2020 | MS Dhoni 'always gave players belief, confidence': Dwayne Bravo

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne Bravo, who is currently playing for the Trinbago Knight Riders in the CPL, will join MS Dhoni at Chennai Super Kings next month.

West Indies all-rounder Dwayne Bravo hailed former Indian cricketer Mahendra Singh Dhoni, saying that he had the quality to absorb pressure and remain calm in all situations.

Dhoni had announced his retirement from international cricket on August 15, ending year-long speculations over his future with team India. However, he will continue to take the field for Indian Premier League franchise Chennai Super Kings.

"As a player he absorbed pressure, he never panicked. He always gave the players belief and confidence to do whatever they had to do," Bravo said in an interaction, as quoted by PTI.

"I am sure he had his own plan. As his fans and cricket lovers, we would all wish he would continue for as long as possible. But the reality is, you know, we all have to stop playing at some point in time," Bravo said.

Bravo is currently representing Trinbago Knight Riders in the Caribbean Premier League and will join MS Dhoni at CSK ahead of the 13th edition of the IPL next month.

On Wednesday, he became the first bowler in the shortest format of the game to take 500 wickets. Bravo said that he feels good physically at the moment.

"I'm feeling good physically, being ready, and taking part in the CPL. Nothing can compare to game time. Yes playing in the CPL will obviously mean I am being match fit," added the all-rounder.

"As cricketers we have to just adapt to all the new regulations quickly."

