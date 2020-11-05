IPL 2020 | Qualifier 1 - Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Shreyas Iyer and Rohit Sharma.

Two robust sides-- Mumbai Indians (MI) and Delhi Capitals (DC) are all set to contest for a place in the final when they lock horns in the first Qualifier of the on-going IPL 2020. The top two sides in the points table have had different tales this season. The Mumbai side, vying for its fifth IPL title, has been ruthless and dominant in their league-stage journey.

In 14 games, MI managed to pocket nine games, finishing top of the pile with 18 points. They had a glaring opportunity to reach to 20-point mark by winning their last league-stage fixture against SunRisers Hyderabad (SRH). However, to their disappointment, the MI squad -- in absence of Trent Boult and Jasprit Bumrah -- failed to mount any pressure on the David Warner-led side as they suffered a thumping 10-wicket defeat. Skipper Rohit Sharma even labelled the loss as their 'worst performance of this season'.

Their league-stage voyage might've ended on a woeful note but no one can raise a finger to question the talent which MI possess. With several match-winners in their squad, the four-time champions are favourites to book their place in yet another final. Even during Rohit's absence from the squad, the MI batting unit had delivered impressive performances.

Led by two uncapped players -- Ishan Kishan and Suryakumar Yadav -- MI have fared well in the batting department. Kishan (428 runs) and Suryakumar (410) will be hoping to rise to the occasion and add another feather in their side's illustrious cap.

Along with a robust top-order, MI also has the Kieron Pollard-Hardik Pandya duo to provide them with some late fireworks. While in bowling, Jasprit Bumrah (23 wickets) and Trent Boult (20 wickets) have been among leading wicket-takers of the tournament.

Talking about the Capitals' artillery, their two experienced campaigners -- Ajinkya Rahane and Shikhar Dhawan -- regained momentum and got their mojo back at the right time. Both the veterans hit a half-century in DC's crucial victory against Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB). Vying for their maiden IPL trophy, the DC side clinched a six-wicket victory over RCB to secure a top-two finish.

To gallop into the final of the tournament, Shreyas Iyer's men will have to put up a match-defining performance against mighty MI. While the batting unit will be led by Rahane, Dhawan and Iyer, the Kagiso Rabada-Anrich Nortje duo will head the bowling department. DC fans will also be hoping to witness Rishabh Pant and Prithvi Shaw stepping up in such vital games.

Head to Head: With MI emerging victorious in their last two games against DC, they have a 14-12 lead in the contest. In the UAE, Capitals had never lost against Rohit Sharma's men. However, that record stands 2-1 now.

Crucial stats:

- Rishabh Pant may have not been at his best this year but his records against MI are impressive. He has scored 240 runs against MI in his IPL career.

- Ishan Kishan has been the standout performer for the defending champions. He has scored 428 runs so far and will be eyeing to cross the 500-run mark.

- Suryakumar Yadav has been in sublime touch for MI this season, scoring 410 runs in 13 innings at an average of 41

- The Jasprit Bumrah-Trent Boult duo has scalped 43 wickets for the defending champions this season. Both the speedsters are expected to deliver in this encounter too.

- Kagiso Rabada, currently leading the Purple Cap race, has 25 wickets under his belt. Anrich Nortje has also assisted him with 19 wickets to his name.

- Shreyas Iyer and Shikhar Dhawan have been impressive with the bat for DC. While Iyer has scored 421 runs, Dhawan has gathered 525. Iyer will aim a big knock to go past the 500-run mark.

- Jasprit Bumrah boasts an impressive record against DC, having scalped 14 wickets including 3/17 in their last battle.

