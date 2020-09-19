'Is 1st slip allowed with social distancing rules?': MS Dhoni jokes after winning toss in opener

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES MS Dhoni

He made a return to the field after a gap of 437 days, yet he looked as calm and relaxed as he looked ever. After winning the toss for the IPL 2020 opener at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, Dhoni, who was all set to make his first appearance since his international retirement, was in the mood for a few jokes as he discussed the team's plans with host Murali Karthik.

Soon after winning the toss, Dhoni made a small joke about social distancing among the coronavirus pandemic.

"So that's why I asked the match referee if you can keep first slip, whether it comes under the rules and regulations of social distancing," MS Dhoni said.

Dhoni opted to bowl first in his first cricket match since India's World Cup 2019 semifinal exit.

Dhoni also opined on the quarantine period in the UAE for IPL 2020 saying how difficult it was for every player.

"I think 1st of all, we need to applaud the contribution from each and every member of the squad. It's the new set of rules, the 6-day isolation, it's a very difficult one," Dhoni said.

"What makes it more difficult is you spend 5 months with your family, wife, children, parents and all of a sudden you're sitting in your room. I felt each and every individual, they used that time well and nobody was really disappointed or frustrated. After that, whatever time we got with the practice facilities, which were very good, and we made the most of it."

