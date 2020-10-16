IPL 2020 | Kevin Pietersen ends commentary stint, reaches home to spend time with children

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Thursday's match between Kings XI Punjab and Royal Challengers Bangalore was Pietersen's last match as commentator in IPL 2020.

England's former captain Kevin Pietersen, who was a part of the Indian Premier League commentary panel, reached London on Friday to spend time with his children.

He ended his IPL commentary stint on Thursday.

Pietersen, who played for four different IPL teams across seasons before trading bat with microphone, has already reached London.

"I left the IPL as it's half term for my kids and I want to be at home with them. It's been a strange year, so now they're off school, I want to be with them all day, everyday," Pietersen, who has two kids with his singer wife Jessica Taylor, tweeted.

He also posted short videos of his journey from Dubai to London.

The Indian Premier League season began on September 19, with the final taking place on November 10.

