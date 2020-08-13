IPL 2020: Karun Nair recovers after testing positive for COVID-19

Image Source : TWITTER/LIONSDENKXIP Indian batsman Karun Nair, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, had tested positive for coronavirus recently and has since recovered.

Indian batsman Karun Nair has tested negative for coronavirus after being infected recently, according to reports. Nair, who plays for Kings XI Punjab in the Indian Premier League, is now set to travel with the franchise for the 13th edition of the tournament in the UAE.

According to ESPNCricinfo, Nair tested negative for COVID-19 on August 8 after being in self-isolation for over two weeks since being infected. The batsman will undergo three more tests as per the protocol laid out by the Kings XI Punjab management. Nair will travel to Bengaluru with a charter plane from Delhi, which is expected to carry a small group of players from the franchise.

Nair has been a part of the Kings XI side for two seasons, having represented the side in 14 matches. He scored 301 runs in his first season with Punjab in 13 matches, but played only one game in the whole of the 2019 edition of the tournament.

Nair is the only other Indian player to have scored a triple-century in Test cricket, besides former opener Virender Sehwag. He achieved the feat during the fifth Test of the series against England in 2016, when he remained unbeaten on 303.

The Indian batsman is the first high-profile Indian cricketer to have COVID-19. He is the second person associated with the IPL to be infected with coronavirus -- the other being Rajasthan Royals' fielding coach Dishant Yagnik, who announced on Wednesday that he had tested positive for COVID-19.

Latest News on Coronavirus

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage