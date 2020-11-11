IPL 2020, Final | Without question, Rohit Sharma should be India's T20 captain: Michael Vaughan

Image Source : IPLT20.COM MI skipper Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma added another feather to his already illustrious cap on Tuesday as he led Mumbai Indians (MI) to their fifth IPL trophy. Leading his side from the front, Rohit slammed a match-winning half-century as MI thumped Delhi Capitals (DC) by five wickets to clinch this year's Indian Premier League (IPL).

While hunting a 156-run total, Rohit and Quinton de Kock propelled MI to a strong start in the powerplay. The duo stitched a quick-fire 45-run opening stand to lay the foundation for their side. After de Kock's departure, Rohit cruised to his half-century and scored 68 off 51, weaving his match-winning knock around 5 fours and 4 sixes.

Ishan Kishan also made a vital contribution with his 19-ball 33 as Krunal Pandya hit winning runs in the penultimate over. It was a memorable outing for Rohit as he bagged multiple records. He has now won six IPL titles -- 1 as a player (with Deccan Chargers) and 5 while leading the Mumbai franchise. Maintaining his 100 per cent captaincy record in the finals, Rohit steered MI to their consecutive title win.

Rohit also became the only player after MS Dhoni to have 200 IPL appearances. He made sure that his 200th IPL appearances turned out to be a memorable one as he looked in sublime touch against the Delhi bowling unit. The right-hander also became the only captain to score two-half centuries in IPL finals. Before his knock on Tuesday, he had slammed a 26-ball 50 against Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in IPL 2015 final.

Under Rohit's captaincy, MI have now clinched the title in 2013, 2015, 2017, 2019 and 2020. With his impressive captaincy record, Rohit, arguably, is the most decorated IPL skipper as well as player. Following MI's emphatic title victory, Twitter erupted with wishes for Rohit's brigade. Messages and celebratory wishes poured in from all corners.

Meanwhile, many people including former England skipper Michael Vaughan backed Rohit as the captain of the national T20 side. According to Vaughan, Rohit's leadership will allow incumbent skipper Virat Kohli to play his natural game as a player.

"Without question, Rohit Sharma should be the Indian T20 captain .. fantastic man-manager & leader .. & he knows exactly how to win T20 games .. it would also give Virat chance to take a breather and just be the player... it works for all other teams around the world," tweeted Vaughan following MI's record title triumph.

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan also heaped praise on Rohit's captaincy in the summit clash. "One would think there is so much happening with fast bowlers bowling with the new ball,4th over will go to another quick but this guy @ImRo45 is a brilliant captain... #IPLfinal," wrote Irfan.

