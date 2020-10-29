IPL 2020 | 'His batting position is very worrying': Aakash Chopra wants KKR player to bat at no.4

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Aakash Chopra has called for KKR batsman to bat at number 4 or higher ahead of the side's match against Chennai Super Kings.

Kolkata Knight Riders will take on the Chennai Super Kings in a bid to keep their top-4 chances alive in IPL 2020. KKR are currently at fifth spot with 12 points in as many matches in the tournament so far.

KKR's batting has remained largely inconsistent throughout the season. The constant changing of positions in the batting lineup has added to further inconsistencies in the side's performances.

Former Indian cricketer and commentator Aakash Chopra has highlighted the issue and talked about Eoin Morgan's batting position in particular.

"There is constant shuffling in the batting order, I hope that gets settled. Morgan has to bat higher up the order. His batting position is very worrying," Aakash Chopra said on his official YouTube channel.

"You're the captain, you're in such good form, you promote every batsman and come at the end.

"You cannot be the last batsman in the batting lineup. You have to be, by latest, at number four at any cost. I'm expecting Morgan to lead from the front."

Eoin Morgan has been in good touch in IPL 2020 so far, scoring 335 runs in 12 matches at an average of 37.22.

Chopra also talked about the problem of plenty in the KKR camp, referring to the overseas strength of the side. In the previous game, Pat Cummins, Lockie Ferguson and Sunil Narine played alongside Morgan as the four overseas players in the side.

However, with Andre Russell expected to recover from his injury, Chopra suggested that it would be hard for KKR to drop an overseas player to include Russell as all the four have chipped-in significantly with their performances.

"If Andre Russell gets fit for this game, you'll have to play him 100%. But who do you drop? I don't have an answer for that question and I believe the KKR management doesn't have it either.

"Narine put out a Man of the Match performance against DC, Lockie won you a Super Over, Pat Cummins has improved over the past few games so who do you drop?

"Not playing Andre Russell would be a big travesty."

