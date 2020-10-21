IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore fantasy tips

Image Source : IPLT20.COM IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: Find fantasy tips for Kolkata Knight Riders vs Royal Challengers Bangalore on indiatvnews.com.

Kolkata Knight Riders face Royal Challengers Bangalore in IPL 2020 on Wednesday as Eoin Morgan's men aim to build on the momentum after a thrilling Super Over win against Sunrisers Hyderabad on the weekend.

The KKR are currently fourth in the table but late revivals of RR and KXIP means that the Knight Riders cannot afford to drop points at this stage of the league. A loss potentially lead to both the sides drawing level with KKR.

The RCB, meanwhile, are third with 12 points and a win against KKR would further solidify their chances for a playoff qualificiation.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions:

- Lockie Ferguson announced his arrival in the playing XI in style against SRH. The pacer took three wickets while conceding only 15 runs in regulation overs, and also bowled a brilliant Super Over - bowling both SRH batsmen out within 2 runs. He will be key for KKR against RCB.

- It was largely a one-man show the last time RCB took on KKR. AB de Villiers played a blistering 33-ball 73-run knock against the side, leading RCB to a big win. The onus will be on him again, as he remains in the best of forms in the playing XI.

- It is unknown whether Andre Russell has recovered well to play against RCB. If he didn't, KKR would expect Sunil Narine to make a pinch-hitting impact with the bat.

IPL 2020 Dream11 Predictions: KKR vs RCB Dream11 Team:

AB de Villiers (C), Dinesh Karthik, Devdutt Padikkal, Virat Kohli, Eoin Morgan, Chris Morris, Sunil Narine, Yuzvendra Chahal, Isuru Udana, Varun Chakravarthy, Lockie Ferguson

