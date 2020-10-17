IPL 2020 | Delhi Capitals vs Chennai Super Kings - Statistical Preview

Image Source : IPLT20.COM CSK enjoy a hefty lead over Delhi Capitals in the head to head record. In 22 games between the two sides, CSK have won 15, while conceding defeat in 7.

Delhi Capitals will aim to retake the top position from Mumbai Indians when they meet Chennai Super Kings in Sharjah on Saturday. DC registered an impressive victory over Rajasthan Royals in their last match but faced another injury setback in the form of Shreyas Iyer, who remains doubtful for the match today.

CSK, meanwhile, made a bright comeback against Sunrisers Hyderabad earlier this week and a win against DC would take them to the top-4. MS Dhoni's men face a must-win game, hence, to keep their chances for the playoffs alive this season.

As both the sides meet, let's take a look at some of the key stats:

Head to Head: Chennai Super Kings enjoy a hefty lead over Delhi Capitals in the head to head record. In 22 games between the two sides, CSK have won 15, while conceding defeat in 7. In their last five encounters, Chennai Super Kings have won three - all the wins came in the 2019 edition. This year, the Capitals had defeated CSK in the first half by 46 runs.

At venue: This will be their first encounter in Sharjah. In the UAE, both the sides have met twice, winning one-a-piece.

Key Stats:

- Axar Patel has dismissed Shane Watson on six occasions in 44 deliveries. The CSK opener has largely struggled with spin this season, and as Sam Curran now opens the innings, there's a bigger chance Watson is welcomed with a barrage of spin-bowling by Delhi Capitals.

- Rishabh Pant has a strike-rate of 162.05 against CSK, with 222 runs in six matches. His presence will clearly be felt in the DC batting order, which faces further trouble with potential absence of Shreyas Iyer.

- Kagiso Rabada took three wickets in the side's previous game against CSK. He is also the highest wicket-taker in the tournament so far (18).

