IPL 2020 | Rabada creates Super Over record, Rahul becomes KXIP's 12th captain: All records from DC vs KXIP

Image Source : IPLT20.COM The thrilling contest between DC and KXIP saw a few interesting records, and we compile them here.

The momentum seesawed between Delhi Capitals and Kings XI Punjab throughout before the latter looked in prime position to seal the game, only for Marcus Stoinis to step up and defend one run in three deliveries to take the game to Super Over, and Rabada effectively winning the match for the Capitals with his lethal bowling.

The game between DC and KXIP saw the first Super Over of IPL 2020, as it rode on incredible performances from Marcus Stoinis (53 off 21 deliveries, 2/28) and Mayank Agarwal (89 off 60 deliveries), with significant contributions from the likes of Mohammed Shami, Axar Patel and Kagiso Rabada.

We take a look at a few interesting records made in the game:

Most economical Super Over:

Kagiso Rabada has bowled the most economical super over in the history of the Indian Premier League, conceding only two runs. He dismissed KL Rahul and Nicholas Pooran off consecutive deliveries in the over, before Rishabh Pant hit the winning runs for DC in the chase.

Most captains:

KXIP has become the team with the most captains in IPL history. Karnataka batsman KL Rahul has become the side's 12th captain in the thirteenth edition of the league. Here's the list of all the KXIP captains in the IPL so far:

Yuvraj Singh (2008-2009)

Kumar Sangakkara (2010)

Mahela Jayawardene (2010)

Adam Gilchrist (2011-2012)

David Hussey (2013)

George Bailey (2014-2015)

Virender Sehwag (2015)

David Miller (2016)

Murali Vijay (2016)

Glenn Maxwell (2017)

Ravichandran Ashwin (2018-2019)

KL Rahul (2020-)

Mohamed Shami's best figures:

Mohammed Shami took three wickets while conceding only 15 runs in four overs during the match against Delhi Capitals. These were his best figures in his IPL career, toppling the 3/21 against Mumbai Indians in the previous season. Shami dismissed Prithvi Shaw, Shimron Hetmyer and Shreyas Iyer during the innings.

KL Rahul joins special club:

KL Rahul has become the fifth batsman to play as a captain, a wicketkeeper and an opening batsman in a match. Before him, Adam Gilchrist, Brendon McCullum, Kumar Sangakkara and Parthiv Patel have played the three roles in the same match. In the current edition of the tournament, KL Rahul is one of the three wicketkeeper-captains in the side - the others being MS Dhoni (CSK) and Dinesh Karthik (KKR).

