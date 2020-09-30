Indian T20 League
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports
  4. Cricket
  5. IPL 2020 | Fans unleash memes after CSK hit bottom of table

IPL 2020 | Fans unleash memes after CSK hit bottom of table

Chennai Super Kings fell to the last spot in the Indian Premier League table after SRH beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 30, 2020 13:31 IST
Chennai Super Kings fell to the last spot in the Indian
Image Source : IPLT20.COM

Chennai Super Kings fell to the last spot in the Indian Premier League table after SRH beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings fell to the bottom of the IPL 2020 table on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals to secure their first win of the season. A significantly unfamiliar sight in the IPL points table came after CSK conceded defeat in two of their three matches.

After winning their first game against Mumbai Indians, the CSK were beaten by Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

Related Stories

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were at the bottom before the game yesterday, registered their first win of the season with the victory against DC, and moved to sixth spot.

Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow were the key players for SRH in their win.

The CSK, meanwhile, have been struggling with their batting order, as some of their tactical decisions have raised eyebrows among fans and experts alike. The absence of Suresh Raina and injury to Ambati Rayudu have increased the concerns for CSK, and it was evident that the side lacks the firepower in their batting order when they crumbled while chasing down the big scores in both of their losses.

As CSK fell to the last spot, the fans unleashed memes:

Fight against Coronavirus: Full coverage

Write a comment

Latest News

Social Tracker