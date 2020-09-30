IPL 2020 | Fans unleash memes after CSK hit bottom of table

Image Source : IPLT20.COM Chennai Super Kings fell to the last spot in the Indian Premier League table after SRH beat Delhi Capitals on Tuesday.

Chennai Super Kings fell to the bottom of the IPL 2020 table on Tuesday after Sunrisers Hyderabad defeated Delhi Capitals to secure their first win of the season. A significantly unfamiliar sight in the IPL points table came after CSK conceded defeat in two of their three matches.

After winning their first game against Mumbai Indians, the CSK were beaten by Rajasthan Royals and Delhi Capitals.

The Sunrisers Hyderabad, who were at the bottom before the game yesterday, registered their first win of the season with the victory against DC, and moved to sixth spot.

Rashid Khan and Jonny Bairstow were the key players for SRH in their win.

The CSK, meanwhile, have been struggling with their batting order, as some of their tactical decisions have raised eyebrows among fans and experts alike. The absence of Suresh Raina and injury to Ambati Rayudu have increased the concerns for CSK, and it was evident that the side lacks the firepower in their batting order when they crumbled while chasing down the big scores in both of their losses.

As CSK fell to the last spot, the fans unleashed memes:

CSK at the bottom of points table 😭 pic.twitter.com/8m9mKKSSez — Sagar (@sagarcasm) September 29, 2020

Me filling my fellow CSK fans with hope and watching CSK at 8 in points table. pic.twitter.com/0fseFWS8fk — Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) September 29, 2020

Csk fans to Raina pic.twitter.com/chM4q2aJBE — Atul #RCB🇮🇳 (@dikhhat_hai_) September 30, 2020

Finally CSK Fans Do this Brilliant Work 😂#Master pic.twitter.com/L0HBPj7ZWK — RACER DAW 😎 (@racerdaw) September 29, 2020

*CSK at bottom of points table*



Csk fans:- ye sab 2020 ki galti hai



2020:- pic.twitter.com/BtcoQJkGO4 — SARCASTER 🇮🇳 (@sarcaster_) September 29, 2020

#CSK fans trying to find #CSK in Top-3 in points table be like : pic.twitter.com/CzfAN6WCRT — Salil Rana (@iSalilRana) September 30, 2020

