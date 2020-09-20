IPL 2020 | CSK's Dwayne Bravo out for 'next couple of games', says Stephen Fleming

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Dwayne Bravo is likely to sit on the sidelines due to injury, but Fleming heaped praise on Sam Curran, saying that he stepped up in Windies veteran's absence.

Chennai Super Kings head coach Stephen Fleming confirmed that Dwayne Bravo will remain on the sidelines for the "next couple of games" due to injury. Bravo didn't feature in CSK's opening game against Mumbai Indians on Saturday, where MS Dhoni's men registered a five-wicket win.

Fleming said that Sam Curran stepped up in Bravo's absence and that is been "extremely positive."

"He's (Bravo) probably out for the next couple of games but Sam Curran's performance today was extremely positive. That is why we bought him, his attitude is quite infectious," Fleming said in the post-match press conference.

"If Dwayne was fit, it would've been a toss-up on whether he (Curran) would've played at all, so he's taking the opportunity and put the pressure on."

Dwayne Bravo has been carrying a niggle ever since the final of the CPL 2020, where he didn't bowl but played in the game. Kieron Pollard had bowled in Bravo's absence in the final.

Sam Curran, meanwhile, stepped up with bot, bat and ball as he scored an important 18 off 6 deliveries, while taking a wicket of the dangerous-looking Quinto de Kock early in MI's innings.

Fleming also had positive words for Ambati Rayudu, who played a match-winning knock of 71 off 48 deliveries in the 163-run chase. Rayudu arrived at the crease after CSK had lost two early wickets in Shane Watson (4) and Murali Vijay (1).

"He is always been motivated with us. For us, he has been nothing short of fantastic. Again, he turned the game around. His experience and also the skill set was a major part for us to win today," Fleming said.

