IPL 2020 | Bumrah brilliance, Shami's yorkers and Mayank-Gayle heroics - Revisit the twin-Super Over finish

Every ball was an event during the incredible twin-Super Over finish in the Sunday night game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The KXIP held their nerves to beat the defending champions in the second Super Over of the match (third of the day), as the match cements its place in the history of the IPL.

It was the first time when an IPL match was decided by two Super Overs. After the 20-regulation overs couldn't separate the two sides (both teams ended on 176/6), the Super Overs saw individual brilliance, skills, and endurance at its absolute peak.

That the sides played out two thrilling Super Overs after a nerve-wracking regulation finish to the game speaks volume about the incredible levels of fitness and strength among the players participating in the tournament. It was no surprise that many players - including those from other sports, went on to hail the IPL as the Super Overs played out.

The skill level of the players at this years ipl has been remarkable! Cricket is alive and healthy! 👏 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) October 18, 2020

How good is the @IPL!!!!! Two super overs in one day. Amazing viewing. 😆😆😆👌🏻👌🏻👌🏻 — Shane Watson (@ShaneRWatson33) October 18, 2020

Flicked over briefly to watch the cricket and, blimey. Got to say @IPL is bloody brilliant. Super over coming up. — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) October 18, 2020

Kings XI Punjab came out to bat in the first Super Over but were held to merely five runs -- thanks to brilliant bowling from MI's leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler not only restricted KXIP to a low score, but also cleaned Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul's stumps. Many assumed the game to be finished then and there.

That is why he is the best. Just brilliant from Bumrah. Some people love the occasion — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) October 18, 2020

Jasprit Bumrah is the best thing happened to Mumbai Indians 💙🐐 — R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) October 18, 2020

Bumrah saving Mumbai Indians forever - the diamond of this franchise. — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

However, another Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami stepped up with an even bigger performance. He bowled six accurate yorkers and forced the game to another Super Over, as MI's Quinton de Kock was run out in the final ball of the innings.

After the game, Shami said that he believed in his ability to bowl six successive yorkers. Twitter hailed Shami, justifiably, and it also turned out to be a wholesome moment for the Indian Twitter crowd as they celebrated the presence of two world-class fast bowlers in the Indian lineup.

Super over pe super over! Three in a day, could it more exciting then this? Great display by our indian fast Bowles. @MdShami11 vs @Jaspritbumrah93 — Suresh Raina🇮🇳 (@ImRaina) October 18, 2020

Shami matched Bumrah Yorker for Yorker. Never easy bowling in a Super Over but it’s even more difficult to defend a non-defendable total. Well bowled master 😇 #KXIP — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) October 18, 2020

Feeling proud that Bumrah and Shami play for India. What a gem they are.❤#MIvKXIP #IPL2020 pic.twitter.com/SwpOz0HtkL — V I P E R™ (@Offl_TheViper) October 18, 2020

In the second Super Over, Chris Jordan was given the responsibility as MI batted first. Kieron Pollard made a good start for the side, hitting a four on the third ball of the over. Interestingly, it was also the first boundary across the three Super Overs bowled on the day (the third played between SRH and KKR). Fascinating bowling skills!

On the last ball of the over, Pollard almost sealed a six to deep midwicket, but Mayank Agarwal produced an incredible fielding effort to save four runs for his side. He made a towering dive to his right, caught the ball and threw it inside the line before he could step outside of it.

Twitter naturally erupted again.

Whatever happens now, this is already the best IPL match ever. What a save from Mayank Agarwal. Punjab fighting to stay in the game! — Joy Bhattacharjya (@joybhattacharj) October 18, 2020

Mayank Agarwal you absolute gun. What a save, this could've easily gone for SIX, but look at those efforts from Agarwal. pic.twitter.com/d48bJAlc3H — Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) October 18, 2020

Don’t care who wins tonight, Mayank Agarwal has won the match for me.#KXIPvsMI pic.twitter.com/rLRyaAjllH — Life Of Arjun In Home (@looserboihere) October 18, 2020

MAYANK AGARWAL THAT IS THE SAVE OF 2020!



NO MATTER WHO WINS THE TOURNAMENT, THAT IS A MOMENT FOR AGES — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) October 18, 2020

Mayank Agarwal's save helped KXIP restrict MI on 11. Trent Boult bowled the over in KXIP's chase, and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle sealed the game in style as he dispatched the first ball of the over to the long-on boundary for a six.

Boult had intended a yorker but couldn't get it right, gifting Gayle a full-toss instead. The Universe Boss dutifully obliged.

Agarwal ji ka jawaab nahi.

Great save on the boundary and doing it with calmness with the Universe Boss in the second super over. What a Sunday !#MIvsKXIP — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) October 18, 2020

Was the World Cup final of 2019 a beter game or #mivskxip ? Unbelievable scenes today #ipl is here to stay Amazing effort by both teams @Jaspritbumrah93 game changer for @mipaltan and @klrahul11 for Punjab great finish world boss @henrygayle @mayankcricket #IPL2020 #supersunday — Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) October 18, 2020

Chris Gayle was in hospital in last week and in last two matches in #IPL2020 - match winning fifty and six in the super over. The Universe Boss. pic.twitter.com/MDjdjUYFgQ — Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) October 18, 2020

With the win, KXIP have climbed to sixth position in the points table. However, the KXIP would aim to bank on the momentum as they can hardly afford to lose more games. The side has played nine matches, winning three.

