IPL 2020 | Bumrah brilliance, Shami's yorkers and Mayank-Gayle heroics - Revisit the twin-Super Over finish

First, it was Jasprit Bumrah's brilliance. Then, Mohammed Shami stepped up with pin-point yorkers. It was followed by Mayank Agarwal's superhuman effort, and ended with 'Universe Boss' finishing it all in style.

New Delhi Updated on: October 19, 2020 9:26 IST
Every ball was an event during the incredible twin-Super Over finish in the Sunday night game between Mumbai Indians and Kings XI Punjab in IPL 2020. The KXIP held their nerves to beat the defending champions in the second Super Over of the match (third of the day), as the match cements its place in the history of the IPL.

It was the first time when an IPL match was decided by two Super Overs. After the 20-regulation overs couldn't separate the two sides (both teams ended on 176/6), the Super Overs saw individual brilliance, skills, and endurance at its absolute peak.

That the sides played out two thrilling Super Overs after a nerve-wracking regulation finish to the game speaks volume about the incredible levels of fitness and strength among the players participating in the tournament. It was no surprise that many players - including those from other sports, went on to hail the IPL as the Super Overs played out. 

Kings XI Punjab came out to bat in the first Super Over but were held to merely five runs -- thanks to brilliant bowling from MI's leading pacer Jasprit Bumrah. The fast bowler not only restricted KXIP to a low score, but also cleaned Nicholas Pooran and KL Rahul's stumps. Many assumed the game to be finished then and there.

However, another Indian pacer, Mohammed Shami stepped up with an even bigger performance. He bowled six accurate yorkers and forced the game to another Super Over, as MI's Quinton de Kock was run out in the final ball of the innings.

After the game, Shami said that he believed in his ability to bowl six successive yorkers. Twitter hailed Shami, justifiably, and it also turned out to be a wholesome moment for the Indian Twitter crowd as they celebrated the presence of two world-class fast bowlers in the Indian lineup.

In the second Super Over, Chris Jordan was given the responsibility as MI batted first. Kieron Pollard made a good start for the side, hitting a four on the third ball of the over. Interestingly, it was also the first boundary across the three Super Overs bowled on the day (the third played between SRH and KKR). Fascinating bowling skills!

On the last ball of the over, Pollard almost sealed a six to deep midwicket, but Mayank Agarwal produced an incredible fielding effort to save four runs for his side. He made a towering dive to his right, caught the ball and threw it inside the line before he could step outside of it.

Twitter naturally erupted again.

Mayank Agarwal's save helped KXIP restrict MI on 11. Trent Boult bowled the over in KXIP's chase, and 'Universe Boss' Chris Gayle sealed the game in style as he dispatched the first ball of the over to the long-on boundary for a six.

Boult had intended a yorker but couldn't get it right, gifting Gayle a full-toss instead. The Universe Boss dutifully obliged.

With the win, KXIP have climbed to sixth position in the points table. However, the KXIP would aim to bank on the momentum as they can hardly afford to lose more games. The side has played nine matches, winning three.   

