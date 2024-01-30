Indian cricketer Mayank Agarwal admitted to Agartala hospital after falling sick during flight

Follow us on Image Source : GETTY Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to the hospital after feeling discomfort during New Delhi-bound flight

Indian cricketer and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal has been admitted to the hospital in Agartala, the capital city of Tripura after feeling unwell during a Delhi-bound flight. Mayank was with his Karnataka state team in the city to play his side's fourth Ranji Trophy 2024 match which they won and was returning from Agartala before the incident took place.

"Out of favour India opener and Karnataka captain Mayank Agarwal rushed to Agartala hospital after falling sick in a New Delhi bound flight. The details and nature of his health issue hasn't been confirmed," Karnataka State Cricket Association sources were quoted as saying to the news agency PTI.

More to follow...