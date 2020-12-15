AUS vs IND: Steve Smith faces injury scare ahead of first Test in Adelaide

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES In what could be a big blow to Australia ahead of the first Test against India, Steve Smith missed the net session on Tuesday after suffering from back soreness.

According to a report in Sydney Morning Herald, Smith trained for about 10 minutes before leaving the arena for the dressing-room shaking his left arm.

The report quoted a spokesman from the Australian cricket team, who informed that Smith hurt his back after reaching down for a ball and is currently receiving treatment soreness. He further informed that Smith would not return to training until Wednesday at the earliest.

The first Test of the series begins in Adelaide on Thursday (December 17).

Australia have suffered from a host of injuries in the past one month. Marcus Stoinis (side), David Warner (adductor), Ashton Agar (calf and finger), Mitchell Starc (back and ribs), Josh Hazlewood (back), Aaron Finch (glute), Moises Henriques (hamstring), Will Pucovski (concussion), Cameron Green (concussion), Jackson Bird (calf), Harry Conway (concussion) and Sean Abbott (calf) have suffered injuries at some point or the other in the last 30 days.

Henriques has been added to the Australia squad for Pucovski. Also, Marcus Harris has been recalled to the squad following the injury to Warner. Both Pucovski and Warner are targeting a return in the second Test beginning December 26 at the Melbourne Cricket Ground, but their participation remains in doubt.

Earlier, Australia head coach Justin Langer confirmed that Cameron Green will make his debut for Australia against India in the Day/Night Test in Adelaide, provided he clears the concussion test. While bowling during the second practice match against India, Green was hit on the head by a lofted drive from Jasprit Bumrah.