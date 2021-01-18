AUS vs IND: Mohammed Siraj finishes as India's highest wicket-taker in Test series

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj finished as India's highest wicket-taker in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, despite missing the first Test in Adelaide.

Mohammed Siraj ended the 2020/21 Border Gavaskar Trophy as India's highest wicket-taker, with 13 wickets in three Tests. The Indian bowler took a five-wicket haul in the final innings of the Brisbane Test, claiming the first fifer of his Test career.

Siraj had made his debut in the second Test of the series in the Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. The Indian pacer took five wickets in his debut Test, and led the Indian bowling attack in the final Test of the series, thanks to a number of key injuries in the squad.

On Day 4 of the Brisbane Test against Australia, Siraj was key to India's comeback in the game, removing Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade within an over. He further took the key wicket of Steve Smith (55), before removing Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood.

Here is the list of India's top wicket-takers in the series:

Mohammed Siraj - 13 wickets (3 Tests) Ravichandran Ashwin - 12 wickets (3 Tests) Jasprit Bumrah - 11 wickets (3 Tests) Ravindra Jadeja - 7 wickets (2 Tests) Shardul Thakur - 7 wickets (1 Test)

Siraj also became the first Indian bowler to take a five-wicket haul in Brisbane since Zaheer Khan, who achieved the feat in 2003.

India need 324 runs to win the Brisbane Test, after the side finished on 4/0 on a rain-hit final session of Day 4. Australia were bowled out on 294 runs in the second innings.

The series is currently locked 1-1 after India's remarkable eight-wicket comeback win in the Melbourne Test and a memorable draw in the third Test at Sydney.