AUS vs IND 4th Test Day 1: T Natarajan removes Matthew Wade for maiden Test wicket

After Washington Sundar removed Australia's premier batsman Steve Smith for his first wicket in Test cricket, Thangarasu Natarajan followed suit. The Indian pacer broke a dangerous-looking partnership between Marnus Labuschagne and Matthew Wade, dismissing the latter on 45.

Natarajan was handed the Test debut earlier today, following a string of injuries in the Indian bowling department.

On a short-pitched delivery, Wade aims for a pull shot but fails to time the ball properly. The ball finds an upper edge and Shardul Thakur races from mid-on position to dismiss the left-handed batsman.

Earlier, Labuschagne completed his fifth Test century and his first against India, steering Australia out of troubled waters with quick wickets of David Warner and Marcus Harris early in the innings.

The duo of Wade and Labuschagne added 113 runs for the fourth-wicket partnership.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the final Test of the four-match series at the Gabba in Brisbane. The series is currently level at 1-1.