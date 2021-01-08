AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 2: Steve Smith returns to form in style with 27th century; eighth against India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Australian batsman Steve Smith reached the triple figures during the third Test against India in Sydney.

Steve Smith ended his lean patch with the bat in style as he brought his 27th Test century during the second day of the third Test against India in Sydney. The Australian batsman slammed his eights hundred against India, and Australia's first in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Smith had failed to cross the double figures prior to the century, registering a highest score of 9 across the first two Tests.

The Aussie looked in prime touch since the start of his innings on Day 1, displaying an exhibition on confident stroke-playing as he remained unbeaten on 31. While he produced a counter-attacking game against the fast bowlers, Smith was wary against the set of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja, who had troubled him throughout the Test series.

After Australia lost Marnus Labuschagne (91) early on Day 2, Smith took the onus of holding one end. However, he continued to lose partners on the other and reached his century when the home side had already lost seven wickets for 291. Mitchell Starc was at the other end for his hundred.

Smith took 202 balls to reach his first three-figure score since 2019, hitting 13 fours for his eighth Test hundred against India.

The Australian batsman holds the key for the hosts' strong comeback. India, under the captaincy of Ajinkya Rahane, made a brilliant recovery after a humiliating defeat in Adelaide's Pink Ball Test to defeat Australia in the Boxing Day match, where India won by 8 wickets.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bat in the Sydney Test. The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.