AUS vs IND 3rd Test Day 1: Navdeep Saini dismisses fellow debutant Will Pucovski for maiden Test wicket

Indian fast bowler Navdeep Saini picked his maiden Test wicket during the first day of the third Test against Australia in Sydney. Saini dismissed fellow debutant Will Pucovski on 62 for his first scalp in the longest format of the game.

Pucovksi had an impressive outing as he made full use of the conducive conditions for batting, putting out an exhibition on efficient stroke-play for his 62-run-knock, which came off 110 balls.

On a rather flat pitch, Saini aimed to attack the stumps and caught Pucovksi plumb soon after the play began on the final session of Day 1.

The first day of the Sydney Test was marred by consistent rain early after the start of the match. The first patch of rain came during the first session, when India had only bowled 7.1 overs in the game.

After nearly four hours of break, the play resumed at Tea when Pucovski and Marnus Labuschagne exploited the sunny conditions, freely steering the flow of runs against the Indian attack.

The second bit of rain arrived after the Tea break but lasted merely 10 minutes, before Pucovksi was dismissed LBW early after the start of the final session of the day.

Earlier, Navdeep Saini received his maiden Test cap from Jasprit Bumrah, who is currently the most experienced fast bowler in the Indian squad present in Australia. After Australia opted to bat, India struck early when Mohammed Siraj removed the comeback-man David Warner on 5.

The four-match series is currently level at 1-1.