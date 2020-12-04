AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live: T Natarajan makes debut in shortest format

Image Source : BCCI T Natarajan will make his T20I debut for India in the first match of the three-game series against Australia.

Thangarasu Natarajan will make his T20I debut for India in the first match of the three-game series against Australia in Canberra. The pacer made his ODI debut earlier this week in the final match of the series against the same side, as he took two wickets in India's 13-run victory.

The bowler becomes the 83rd player to represent Team India in T20Is.

Natarajan was selected in the Indian squad for the tour of Australia on the back of solid performances in the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League.

The Tamil Nadu pacer took 16 wickets in as many apperances for the Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Natarajan received his maiden T20I cap from fellow pacer Jasprit Bumrah, who is widely regarded as one of the best fast bowlers in international cricket at the moment.

In the first ODI, Natarajan became the first Indian bowler to take a wicket in the powerplay after a six-match wicketless streak in the first-ten overs in ODIs. He dismissed Marnus Labuschagne to end Indian bowlers' disappointing run.

He took another wicket towards the ending stages of the game, dismissing the dangerous Ashton Agar on 28 to aid India to a 13-run victory.

After his debut, Natarajan also took to his official Twitter account to express his delight at playing for the side.

"It was a surreal experience to represent the country. Thanks to everyone for your wishes. Looking forward for more challenges," Natarajan wrote.