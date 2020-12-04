AUS vs IND 1st T20I Live: KL Rahul joins Virat Kohli, Babar Azam in impressive run-scoring record

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES KL Rahul joined Virat Kohli and Babar Azam in an impressive run-scoring record during his innings in the first T20I against Australia.

Indian batsman KL Rahul opened the innings alongside Shikhar Dhawan in the first T20I against Australia on Friday. As he scored the 39th run of his innings, Rahul joined the likes of Virat Kohli, Babar Azam and Aaron Finch in an elite run-scoring record.

Rahul now holds the record for being the joint-fastest to 1,500 runs in T20Is. He reached the feat in only 39 innings. During the course of his innings, Rahul also reached his 12th T20I fifty.

He took 37 deliveries to reach his half-century.

Earlier in the Indian innings, Shikhar Dhawan was dismissed cheaply as Mitchell Starc removed him on only 1. Indian captain Virat Kohli, too, faltered yet again to a leg-spinner, as he scored 9.

Rahul, however, held one end throughout this time as he continued on his aggressive run-scoring.

Australia had won the toss and opted to bowl in the first T20I at the Manuka Oval in Canberra. Team India opted to rest the likes of Jasprit Bumrah and Yuzvendra Chahal in the bowling lineup while T Natarajan made his T20I debut, with Washington Sundar and Deepak Chahar playing their first game of the tour.

"Its' a great chance to have a look at a few guys. We have managed workloads of the bowlers nicely so far. We've been playing good T20 cricket, we just have to continue that," said India skipper Virat Kohli during the toss.

"Natarajan is making his debut today. He looked composed in the third ODI. There was a reason I went to him," he added.

India had already conceded a 2-1 defeat in the ODI series and Virat Kohli's men will be aiming for a strong comeback in the shortest format of the game.