India U19 vs Australia U19 Live: When and where to watch IND vs AUS 2nd youth ODI on TV and streaming? IND U19 vs AUS U19 live: The second youth ODI between India and Australia is set to take place today at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. India U19 won the opening game comfortably as they chased down 226 runs in just 30.3 overs to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Brisbane:

The second youth ODI between India and Australia is set to take place today at the Ian Healy Oval in Brisbane. The visitors are leading the three-match series 1-0 after comfortably winning the opening game of the contest. Ayush Mhatre is the captain of the India U19 team, while Will Malajczuk is appointed the skipper of the Australia U19 team.

After opting to bat first, the hosts struggled upfront as three of their top five batters got out for a duck to leave the team reeling at 35/4. However, contributions from lower-order batters kept Australia in the game. John James, who came out to bat at 8, smashed 77 runs off 68 balls, and it was due to his knock that the Aussie colts managed to post 225 runs on the board in their 50 overs.

In response, India lost their captain for a low score, but by then, Vaibhav Suryavanshi had wreaked havoc already, smashing 38 runs off 22 balls with seven fours and a six to his name. At 75/3, things got a little tricky for the visitors. However, Vedant Trivedi and Abhigyan Kundu joined hands to stitch an unbeaten stand of 152 runs and got the team over the line.

Where to watch IND U19 vs AUS U19 2nd ODI live streaming?

The second Youth ODI between India U19 and Australia U19 will be telecast live on Star Sports 1 and the live streaming will be available on Jio Hotstar. The match is scheduled to get underway at 9:30 AM IST today.

Squads

India U19 Squad: Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Ayush Mhatre(c), Vihaan Malhotra, Vedant Trivedi, Abhigyan Kundu(w), Rahul Kumar, RS Ambrish, Kanishk Chouhan, Naman Pushpak, Henil Patel, Kishan Kumar, Khilan Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran, Anmoljeet Singh, Harvansh Pangalia

Australia U19 Squad: Alex Turner, Simon Budge(w), Steven Hogan, Will Malajczuk(c), Yash Deshmukh, Tom Hogan, Aryan Sharma, John James, Hayden Schiller, Ben Gordon, Charles Lachmund, Will Byrom, Kasey Barton, Jayden Draper, Alex Lee Young

