India coach lauds players after Pakistan's objectionable gestures during match, 'Proud, we stuck to cricket' India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has lauded the players for the way they carried themselves in the game against Pakistan. Haris Rauf and Sahibzada Farhan were in the spotlight during the match on Sunday for their objectionable gestures.

Dubai:

The match between India and Pakistan on Sunday (September 21) saw tempers flare as players had a go at each other, especially after the way Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill began the 172-run chase. Pakistan's players Sahibzada Farhan and Haris Rauf were spotted making objectionable gestures. However, India's assistant coach Ryan ten Doeschate has lauded the men in blue for carrying themselves well in the heated clash throughout.

He pointed out that the Indian players could've easily lost their minds after Farhan's gun-style celebration after reaching his fifty. Instead, India clawed their way back into the game in the second half of their bowling innings. After conceding 91/1 in the first 10 overs, India restricted Pakistan to just 171 runs.

"Look, they had a very good start. I don't think they got carried away with it. I think we managed to pull it back really well after 10 overs. Again, I will say given the situation you can see why guys are behaving and what they're trying to portray but we were very focused on how we wanted to behave. I think we stuck to cricket really well. He also revealed that the Pakistan bowlers were having a go at the Indian batters during the run-chase as well.

"It would have been easy to lose our minds at that point given the celebration as well and some of the words during the game from the Pakistan bowling unit. I thought the guys stuck really well to the task of getting the job done and winning the game. Like I said, not at our very best so lots of things to work on but still managing to win rather comfortably is very pleasing for us," Ryan ten Doeschate said on the eve of the clash against Pakistan.

I did see some of the things Rauf did, says India's assistant coach

Ryan ten Doeschate and the Indian team are also aware of the boundary line antics from Haris Rauf that went viral after the match. While he admitted to the fact that the pressure on the players is too much these days due to the off-fielded, he was proud that the Indian cricketers were professional in terms of their behaviour on the field.

"I did see some of the things Haris [Rauf] did and that's not our concern. Like I said earlier, we're really proud of how the guys carried themselves. They fought fire with their bats on the field. I'm sure other teams have issues with some of the things we've done but from our side, we're delighted with how our guys have carried themselves in this tournament," Doeschate added.

India will next face Bangladesh in Asia Cup

India are scheduled to face Bangladesh in their second Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup today in Dubai on Wednesday (September 24). With Sri Lanka losing their previous game to Pakistan on Tuesday, a win over Bangladesh will confirm India's place in the final today.

