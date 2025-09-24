Sri Lanka on verge of elimination after thrilling defeat to Pakistan in Asia Cup Super Fours Pakistan edged past Sri Lanka in a thrilling Asia Cup Super Four clash, chasing down 133 after a strong bowling display. Shaheen Afridi starred with three wickets, while Talat and Nawaz’s late partnership sealed the win, pushing Sri Lanka near elimination.

Abu Dhabi:

Pakistan defeated Sri Lanka by five wickets in their second Super Four clash of the ongoing Asia Cup. After a heavy loss to India, the Salman Agha-led side needed a win to stay in contention for the final. Playing such a high-voltage clash, their bowlers delivered a brilliant performance at the Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi, setting the stage for a comfortable chase. However, the batters once again turned it into a nail-biting finish before sealing the victory.

Notably, Pakistan bundled Sri Lanka for just 133 runs in the first innings. Shaheen Afridi led the proceedings with the ball, picking up a total of three wickets, out of which two were in the powerplay. He set the tone for the team as Sri Lanka lost wickets at regular intervals. Nevertheless, Kamindu Mendis managed to keep the scoreboard ticking, and courtesy of his half-century, Sri Lanka managed to post a respectable total on the board.

For Pakistan, Haris Rauf and Hussain Talat picked up two wickets each as well. However, the biggest talking point of the innings was Abrar Ahmad’s celebration after he dismissed Wanindu Hasaranga for 15 runs. After picking up his wicket, Abrar hit Hasaranga’s trademark celebration, which went viral on social media.

Sri Lanka spinners forced Pakistan to put on brake

Sri Lanka bowlers produced an equally brilliant show in the middle. Hasaranga was brilliant in the field, picking up a stunning catch to send Saim Ayub back to the pavilion. Soon after the catch, he settled the score with Abrar, this time hitting his trademark celebration.

Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana then went on to pick two wickets each, which put the brakes on Pakistan’s innings. They were put in trouble at one point but Talat and Mohammad Nawaz stitched a crucial partnership to get the job done.